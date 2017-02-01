Man accused of having child pornography

Web Staff Published:
william-hines

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police arrested a man they say had child pornography on Wednesday.

William Hines, 38, was arrested and charged with one count of felony promoting a sexual performance of a child and one count of felony possession of a sexual performance of a child.

Police say phones and a computer was taken from the residence located on Center Street as a result of the investigation.

Hines was arraigned and remanded to Rensselaer County Jail in lieu of $75,000 cash bail.

Police are urging anyone who has had any contact or information on Hines to contact Hoosick Falls Police at (518)-686-7900 or New York State Police at (518)-279-4427.

