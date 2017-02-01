IRS warning people about fake IRS agents looking to steal real money during tax season

scam

(NEWS10) – Tax season is here and the IRS is warning about the major tax scam hitting every state. Fake IRS agents are looking to steal real money.

Since 2013, phone scammers have tricked more than 10,000 victims out of more than $54 million.

The IRS is also warning about a 400% spike in another scam: phishing emails looking to steal your personal information like passwords and social security numbers.

The IRS says they will never email you first, they’ll always write a letter. They say you should always be suspicious of any phone call or email that asks for money.

