Grand opening is one week away, here’s a look inside Rivers Casino

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The building is up, the slot machines and table games are installed, and the restaurants are ready. All Rivers Casino in Schenectady needs is you.

Opening day is still a week away but on Wednesday, NEWS10 ABC got a sneak peek inside Rivers Casino.

With slot machines, a poker room, and several eateries, Rivers Casino has something for everyone.

“We made some changes just to make sure the comfort level and the design are what Schenectady and the Capital Region desired,” said General Manager Mary Cheeks.

Over at the slot machines, NEWS10 ABC’s Ayla Ferrone found out she still has a lot to learn.

“We have every slot, we have a typical older style slot machine with reels that people like and we have the newer style with all the crazy mechanics and their hundred lines,” said Director of Slot Operations Steve Kolache.

Then NEWS10 ABC headed over to the table games where you can try your hand at games like black jack and roulette.

“We have something for everybody, right now, we have of course the regular games, there’s 67 table games and 15 poker,” said Vice President of Gaming Rosemarie Cook.

It’s not just about the gambling. Rivers is about the food and fun too which is what Van Slyck’s is all about.

“It’s really a lot of different tastes for a lot of different folks,” said Vice President of Marketing Danny Brockdorf. “From video poker at the bar, to live table games, to live band to DJ.”

If you want high class dining, you’ll want to head across the way to Duke’s Chophouse.

“You’ve got every steak imaginable from the top of the line rib-eye porter house,” said President of the Galesi Group David Buicko.

If you’re looking for something on-the-go, the marketplace is where you want to be, bringing some of the Capital Region’s favorite foods together in one spot.

“Everything you see here in the casino is big and so are our pastries,” said Bobby Mallozzi from the Food Management Team.

The building was designed with the customer and the employees in mind. Something unique you’ll find once inside is the natural light and view of the river.

“We believe natural light is really good for our customers and really good for our employees so we designed the element in,” said Vice President of Development and Operations at Rush Street Gaming Joe Scibetta.

So come get your player’s card, head out on the floor, and see what Rivers Casino is all about. You can get dealt in too starting on Feb. 8. Their doors open at noon.