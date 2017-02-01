Google kicks off Black History Month featuring local woman in its “Google Doodle”

By Published:
edmondia-lewis-google-doodle

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Google kicks off Black History Month by honoring a famed 19th century sculptor with ties to the Capital Region.

Edmonia Lewis is featured in Wednesday’s “Google Doodle.” She was the first African American sculptor to achieve international recognition at a time when slavery was still legal.

What many don’t realize is, she was born in what’s now the City of Rensselaer in 1844. Lewis completed her early education right here in Albany.

Some of her sculptures are on display at the Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington D.C.

