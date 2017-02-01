GE laying off 75 more employees

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — GE announced more layoffs for the third time in less than two months.

About 75 GE employees in the “GE Corporate Tax Organization” will be laid off later this year. A spokeswoman says this is part of a corporate realignment with the company’s tax function as their portfolio continues to transform.

GE has agreed to work with PWC to build a new corporate tax services organization, giving services to both GE and other clients.

They expect PWC to rehire a majority of GE corporate tax employees in Albany. GE will enter a long-term service contract with PWC.

A spokesman for the company says GE employees are also being let go at Global Research Centers in Niskayuna, but the company will not say how many are losing their jobs.