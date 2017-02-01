Del Lago Resort & Casino opens in Finger Lakes

WATERLOO, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The $440 million Del Lago Resort & Casino in the Finger Lakes is expected to generate $325 million in gaming revenue for the state.

It’s in Waterloo, Seneca County. Governor Cuomo talked about how the casino is going to help the state economically.

“For many decades, we saw people and businesses leaving but there were also people who saw good potential in upstate New York, no other place in the nation has,” Gov. Cuomo said.

About 80 percent of revenue from the casino will be going directly to statewide programs to support education, and treatment for problem gambling and addiction.