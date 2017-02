SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Applications are now available to nominate an elderly person for Schenectady County’s “2017 Senior Citizen of the Year” award.

Officials are asking for your help in finding people who are 60 and older, and go above and beyond for Schenectady County. The deadline is Feb. 10.

Applications can be found online on the county website, or at the Schenectady County Department of Senior and Long-Term Care Services on Nott Terrace.