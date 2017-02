BALLSTON SPA, NY (NEWS10) – Air quality testing is now underway in some local homes after chemicals leaked out from an abandoned dry cleaner.

The EPA visited homes in Ballston Spa on Tuesday collecting samples.The 60 homes being tested are just blocks away from the old Rickett’s dry cleaning site off of Route 50 which has been leaking chemicals into the ground.

Results from the samples are not expected until March. The EPA is also saying there’s a chance the affected area could be expanded.