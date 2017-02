Faya is a 4 year old spayed female (Beagle Mix). She was brought to us because she wasn’t very fond of the small children in the previous home.

She is great with cats and children over the age of 10. She is dog selective and seems to be drawn to submissive male dogs. She has not at all liked any females that we have introduced her too.

Faya would be best with someone who can be home a lot because she bonds so quickly with her new family

Second Chance Animal Center 802 375-2898