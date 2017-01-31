Trial begins for man accused of killing 2 in fatal crash

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The trial of a driver accused of killing two passengers during an alleged drunk driving crash began Tuesday.

NEWS10 ABC was not allowed to bring cameras into court, but we did sit in on opening statements.The defense really appears to be shifting the blame for this deadly crash off their client and squarely onto one of the deceased victims.

It was a horrific crash. On Fourth of July, a 2014 Volkswagen Golf with three people inside lie in pieces along the Thruway.

There was only one survivor. Prosecutors said it was the driver, Tyler Pascuzzi. He was arrested on several charges including Aggravated Vehicular Homicide for the deaths of passengers Alicia Tamboia and Cody Veverka.

In court, the prosecution told the jury forensic evidence proves Pascuzzi had driven his car in excess of 150 mph, and that his blood alcohol content was twice the legal limit. That, when asked by investigators at the hospital if he had been drinking he answered, “Well, I’m here aren’t I?”

Then the defense had their turn, claiming the prosecution took two and a half years to get to this point because their case lacks convincing evidence. It’s namely DNA evidence submitted to the state crime lab, which Pascuzzi’s attorney claims one of the victims, Veverka, was the one behind the wheel.

Some of what the jury heard and saw Tuesday was very tough to take in. This includes photos from the accident scene of Veverka, whose injuries included a severed arm. The testimony is scheduled to continue this week, including forensic evidence.