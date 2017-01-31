Snow plow safety class taught to elementary students

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Students at Dorothy Nolan Elementary got to see some pretty cool trucks Tuesday, but they were there to drive home one very important message.

“It’s a tragedy, I wouldn’t even know how to comprehend what happened in Greenwich,” said Wilton Highway Superintendent Kirkland Woodcock.

As a Highway Superintendent, Woodcock has spent most his career working around snowplows. After seeing the report of two Greenwich children that were buried by one, tragically ending a life, he felt a sense of duty to do something.

“If we can promote safety and education to some of the students here about how dangerous some of these situations are, I think that is appropriate thing for me to do,” Woodcock said.

He and some of his employees held a snow plow safety class at Dorothy Nolan Elementary.

“I don’t think the students are aware of how huge some of the equipment is and the movement of the equipment when you’re plowing snow,” Woodcock said.

The snow can move 20 miles per hour and be blown 30 to 35 feet. It’s strong enough to easily collapse a snow fort.

“Most of the time our drivers can’t even see the other side of that snow bank,” Woodcock said.

What many kids don’t realize is, that big snow banks like this one muffle sounds from the street.

“That’s why we prefer if it’s in their own yard away from the road or the back yard, is even better,” Mike Monroe, Foreman of Town of Wilton Highway Dept., said.

The students Tuesday seemed to get the message.

“Cause then the truck will come by and a ton of snow will knock you over,” said Third Grader Michael John Monroe.

The seminar also encouraged kids to talk with their parents about plow safety, but at the end of the day, there was really only one thing Woodcock hoped they’d retain.

“Stay away from the road,” Woodcock said. “Period.”