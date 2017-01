SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady police officer who was suspended after his ex-con lover was arrested on fraud charges has resigned.

Police say Sergeant Jonathan Moore was with his live-in companion, Anthony Aubin, when Aubin passed bad checks to buy expensive cars. He was arrested in Colonie.

Aubin also allegedly has ties to the gay porn industry and accused an Albany police officer of participating in sex parties with underage boys. Albany police later cleared that officers name.