ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are investigating another bomb threat at the Albany Jewish Community Center on Tuesday.

This latest threat comes less than two weeks after the Albany JCC and 15 other centers around the country received bomb threats in one day. Investigators did a sweep of the building, but didn’t find anything.

NEWS10 also learned that a JCC in DeWitt, near Syracuse, also dealt with a bomb threat on Tuesday.