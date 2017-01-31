Police arrest 2 accused of committing numerous vehicle larcenies in the Capital Region

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Colonie Police Department arrested two people accused of committing numerous larcenies from vehicles in Colonie, Clifton Park, Voorheesville, Guilderland, Schenectady, Bethlehem and Niskayuna from September to November 2016.

Police say after a search warrant was executed at a residence, stolen merchandise was recovered. Items recovered include cell phones, GPSs, laptops, purses, credit cards, and other various electronics.

In many cases, police say stolen credit cards were used to make fraudulent purchases. Some of the items have been returned to their owners, but many have not been claimed.

Paul Curtis Mackey, 34, and 38-year-old Brenda Marie Kuhn were arrested in the case.

Anyone who was a victim of a larceny from their vehicle from the above time frame and believes police have their property should contact police at (518)-783-2754.