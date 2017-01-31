NY lawmaker proposes bill that prohibits kids 13 and under playing football

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Many kids dream of playing football, but if one New York lawmaker gets his way, many won’t get to play at all.

Dominick Woodard rocks his Miami Dolphins jersey proudly. The 12-year old is a big football fan. He’s been playing since he was 3.

“It’s a chance to have fun,” he said.

But he admitted the hard hits on the field make him nervous. If New York lawmaker Michael Benedetto has his way, a new proposed bill would prohibit children 13 years and younger from playing the sport.

Janine Woodard enjoys watching her son play, but she admits there is a risk. However, she trusts her son’s coaches.

If he’s hurt, he won’t play.

“Oh yeah, I worry,” she said. “I personally think it’s a parent’s choice whether they are going to put their kid in tackle [football].”

The proposed bill is intended to prevent head injuries. Concussions are always a risk when playing contact sports and knowing how to treat them is always evolving.

“We have a far better understanding of the risks of concussion than we used to,” Dr. Deborah Light said. “We understand now that any concussion is potentially serious.”

Dr. Light is a sports medicine physician with Albany Medical Center.

“The most important thing is recognition, identification, and prevention,” she said.

At the end of the day, Woodard said injuries are a risk no matter what.

“Don’t take it away; why take it away?” she said. “What’s the age? Eleven, 12, 13. What’s the difference? If they’re going to get hurt, they are going to get hurt.”

The bill has been introduced multiple times in recent years, but it has yet to receive a single vote.