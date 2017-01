ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man who admitted to his role in a violent robbery spree has learned his fate.

Douglas Moore, 56, will spend the next 20 years in prison. Between Sept. 26 and Oct. 24 of last year, Moore robbed the M&T Bank, the First Niagara Bank, a variety store and the Citizens Bank, all in Albany.

In each robbery, police say he implied he had a gun and in at least two cases, made off with more than $5,000 in cash.