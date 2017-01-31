Man arrested, found stealing at Hannaford

SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — South Glens Falls police have arrested a man after they say he and a woman were found stealing merchandise.

On Friday, a Hannaford employee observed John Carota, 46, of Glens Falls and the woman. When confronted, Carota pushed past the employee and he and the woman ran from the store.

Carota was found and arrested a short distance away. The woman has not been arrested but her identity is known and charges are pending.

Carota was arraigned in Town of Moreau court and taken to Saratoga County Jail in lieu of $2,500 cash bail. He’s been charged with robbery.