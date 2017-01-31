Lego rolls out new social media app for kids

(CNN) — Lego has building sets for Star Wars, Harry Potter and other movie franchises.

Now kids can have fun with Legos on smartphones. The company is launching a new social network Tuesday. It’s called “Lego Life” where children under 13-years-old can share pictures of their Lego creations and participate in building challenges.

The service has some features to prevent online bullying, for example, only photos with Lego-related content can be shared. Also, kids can only comment on photos with Lego-emojis.

The app is mobile-only for now, but Lego plans to roll out its social network to the web soon.

To download the app in the Apple Store, visit here. For more information about app visit the Lego website.