Lawmakers to introduce ride-sharing bill in State Assembly

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Tuesday, lawmakers will introduce 2017’s first ride-sharing bill in the state assembly.

In the new Siena poll released Monday, more than three quarters of New Yorkers support Governor Cuomo’s proposal to expand ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft to operate across the entire state.

It’s not a political divide, coming in at pretty much the same for both democrat and republican voters. State law currently prohibits the companies from operating outside the New York City area.