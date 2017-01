ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Several health groups will gather at the Capitol in an effort to raise the age to buy tobacco in New York from 18-years-old to 21-years-old.

The American Lung and Heart Associations, along with the American Cancer Society, will head to the Capitol in just a few hours calling on state lawmakers to raise the age statewide.

Albany and Schenectady counties have already raised the age to buy tobacco to 21-years-old along with several communities in Berkshire Caounty.