FDA warns parents again to not give children homeopathic teething tablets

CARSON, Calif. (WISH) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is once again warning parents not to give their children homeopathic teething tablets.

The FDA released a statement that said lab tests showed inconsistent levels of a toxic substance called belladonna in Hyland’s teething products. The agency said some tests showed the tablets contained higher levels of belladonna than what was claimed on the label.

The FDA urged parents to stop using the tablets after at least 10 deaths were reported in connection with their use.

“The body’s response to belladonna in children under two years of age is unpredictable and puts them at unnecessary risk,” said Janet Woodcock, M.D., director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. ”We recommend that parents and caregivers not give these homeopathic teething tablets to children and seek advice from their health care professional for safe alternatives.”

Hyland’s website said it no longer sells these tablets in the Untied States, but if you happen to have some at home, the FDA urges you get rid of the product.

Health care professionals and consumers are encouraged to report incidents or problems experienced with homeopathic teething products to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program.

To issue a report, click here or download and complete the form, then fax it to 1-800-FDA-0178.