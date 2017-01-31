EPA starts testing process in Ballston Spa

Related Coverage Homes to be tested for air contamination after chemicals leak from abandoned dry cleaners

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Tuesday, the EPA is beginning the testing process at nearby homes that may have been impacted by an abandoned dry cleaning site.

EPA reps are going door to door to about 60 homes to drill a sampling port in people’s basements. This is what the port looks like when it’s drilled into the ground. They have already drilled them at the abandoned Ricketts Dry Cleaners.

Then what they’ll do is, they’ll connect that port to a canister, and that canister will collect vapor samples from the home’s foundation. This testing process is not a one day event. It’s a lengthy process. They actually leave the canister to collect vapors for about two weeks, then come back and retrieve the samples.

“There’s no way we can speed this up any faster than we are and like we alluded to in a meeting last week, a lot of these contaminants we’re looking at, the numbers that we’re looking at, are very conservative values based on long term exposure,” said EPA on-scene coordinator Don Graham.

The EPA says there is one way neighbors can help speed up the process.