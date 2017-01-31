Druthers Brewing Company announces new location

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There’s good news if you’re a fan of Druthers Brewing Company.

They’re opening a third location in the Capital Region.

“We are blown away by the Galesi Group’s vision for Mohawk Harbor,” said Druthers Brewing Company CEO Chris Martell. “We’ve spent the last couple of years looking for the perfect spot for our third location and we found it in Schenectady. A brew pub with a beer garden overlooking the water. We can’t wait.”

Representatives with the Druther’s Brewing Company say they will lease a space at the Riverhouse at Mohawk Harbor. The new location will join the Rivers Casino as part of the $480 million Schenectady Riverfront Development Project.