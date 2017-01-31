Diplomats send cable criticizing Trump travel ban

WASHINGTON (AP) – Hundreds of American diplomats have sent a memo to the State Department’s leadership, criticizing President Donald Trump’s temporary travel ban on citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries.

It’s believed to be one of the most popularly-supported statements of dissent in the department’s history.

A State Department official says the cable was received today, a day after White House spokesman Sean Spicer suggested that those who disagreed with Trump’s new policy should resign.

The official didn’t have an exact number of signatures, but said more than 800 had indicated they would sign after drafts of the cable circulated over the weekend.

The document argues that the executive order Trump signed last week runs counter to American values and will fuel anti-American sentiment around the world.

Dissent channel cables are a mechanism for U.S. diplomats to register disagreement internally about U.S. policies.