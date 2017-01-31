Albany Devils officially moving to Binghamton

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Devils Hockey team is leaving town for another New York community.

The AHL’s Board of Governors unanimously approved the relocation.

The move will keep the franchise close to New Jersey, which was the number one priority. It will also decrease the financial burden it had in Albany.

According to New Jersey Devils President Hugh Weber, the organization lost a multi-seven-figure dollar amount with the AHL team here. That’s at least $10 million.

The new arrangement in Binghamton will keep the Devils free of financial risk for the most part but it doesn’t make it easier to leave.