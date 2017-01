Kasey is a one year old spayed female(Lab Pittie-Mix). She is very sweet and energetic. She was brought to us because her owners were moving and couldn’t take her with them.

She likes other dogs, but needs more work on her socialization skills before she can go home with another dog.

She would be great in a home with respectable kids of any age. Kasey can go to a home with dog savvy adult cats.

Second Chance Animal Center (802) 375-2898