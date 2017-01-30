Teachers union joins picket line with Momentive strikers

WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — SUNY faculty and professional employees are joining the picket line with Momentive strikers.

The group says they’re supporting the workers’ fight for a fair contract.

More than 100 United University Professionals Union members from across the state are expected to walk the line Monday, starting in about an hour.

Momentive workers have been on strike for months. Negotiations to stop the strike back in January fell apart.

The company has said the contract it offered is in line with other plants from across the country.