Tailgate on 10: Special recipes for the big game

tailgate-on-10-monitor

The Big Game is this weekend and News10 ABC is keeping off a week-long tailgate to get ready. Jimmy Marlow has been at Salt and Char in Saratoga checking out some good ideas for some good eats.

DIPS:

Guacamole:

Ingredients:

  • 2 each avocado
  • 2 each jalapenos, brunoise
  • 2 each ripe Roma tomatoes, diced and de-seeded
  • 2 each limes, juiced
  • 2 TBSP cilantro, chopped
  • 1 TBSP red onion, chopped

Equipment:

  • Large Spoon
  • Resting Rack
  • Mixing bowl
  • Knife
  • Cutting Board

Garnishes:

  • cilantro

Method:

  • Cut avocados in half, remove the seed and pass through a resting rack into a mixing bowl. Combine with all ingredients minus the lime juice.  Season with salt, pepper, and lime juice.  Chill and Reserve covered tightly with plastic wrap.

Spinach and Artichoke Dip:

Ingredients:

  • 8 oz        baby spinach, blanched, drained & chopped
  • 8 oz        artichokes, drained & chopped
  • 2 oz        parmesan cheese, grated
  • 1/4 cup   buttermilk
  • 8 oz        cream cheese at room temperature
  • ½ cup     panko bread crumbs, toasted
  • ½ T         onion powder
  • ½ T         garlic powder
  • ½ T         kosher salt
  • 1 t            black pepper

Method:

  • In a large mixing bowl combine buttermilk, cream cheese, sour cream, onion powder, garlic powder, salt, and black pepper and mix thoroughly.
  • In a separate bowl fold together chopped artichokes, chopped drained spinach with half of the parmesan cheese, reserving some for on top of dip.
  • Very gently fold the spinach and artichoke mixture into the wet ingredients until just combined.
  • Take drained crab meat and fold into all ingredients until combined making sure not to break up the crab meat.
  • In a oven safe dish place all ingredients making sure to have an even layer across the dish.
  • Top with toasted panko bread crumbs and remaining parmesan cheese.
  • Bake at 350 degrees for 20 – 30 min until warm and bubbly.
  • Serve with grilled bread and chips for dipping

 

 

 

