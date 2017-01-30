Tailgate on 10: Special recipes for the big game

The Big Game is this weekend and News10 ABC is keeping off a week-long tailgate to get ready. Jimmy Marlow has been at Salt and Char in Saratoga checking out some good ideas for some good eats.
DIPS:
Guacamole:
Ingredients:
- 2 each avocado
- 2 each jalapenos, brunoise
- 2 each ripe Roma tomatoes, diced and de-seeded
- 2 each limes, juiced
- 2 TBSP cilantro, chopped
- 1 TBSP red onion, chopped
Equipment:
- Large Spoon
- Resting Rack
- Mixing bowl
- Knife
- Cutting Board
Garnishes:
- cilantro
Method:
- Cut avocados in half, remove the seed and pass through a resting rack into a mixing bowl. Combine with all ingredients minus the lime juice. Season with salt, pepper, and lime juice. Chill and Reserve covered tightly with plastic wrap.
Spinach and Artichoke Dip:
Ingredients:
- 8 oz baby spinach, blanched, drained & chopped
- 8 oz artichokes, drained & chopped
- 2 oz parmesan cheese, grated
- 1/4 cup buttermilk
- 8 oz cream cheese at room temperature
- ½ cup panko bread crumbs, toasted
- ½ T onion powder
- ½ T garlic powder
- ½ T kosher salt
- 1 t black pepper
Method:
- In a large mixing bowl combine buttermilk, cream cheese, sour cream, onion powder, garlic powder, salt, and black pepper and mix thoroughly.
- In a separate bowl fold together chopped artichokes, chopped drained spinach with half of the parmesan cheese, reserving some for on top of dip.
- Very gently fold the spinach and artichoke mixture into the wet ingredients until just combined.
- Take drained crab meat and fold into all ingredients until combined making sure not to break up the crab meat.
- In a oven safe dish place all ingredients making sure to have an even layer across the dish.
- Top with toasted panko bread crumbs and remaining parmesan cheese.
- Bake at 350 degrees for 20 – 30 min until warm and bubbly.
- Serve with grilled bread and chips for dipping