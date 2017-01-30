Tailgate on 10: Special recipes for the big game

The Big Game is this weekend and News10 ABC is keeping off a week-long tailgate to get ready. Jimmy Marlow has been at Salt and Char in Saratoga checking out some good ideas for some good eats.

DIPS:

Guacamole:

Ingredients:

2 each avocado

2 each jalapenos, brunoise

2 each ripe Roma tomatoes, diced and de-seeded

2 each limes, juiced

2 TBSP cilantro, chopped

1 TBSP red onion, chopped

Equipment:

Large Spoon

Resting Rack

Mixing bowl

Knife

Cutting Board

Garnishes:

cilantro

Method:

Cut avocados in half, remove the seed and pass through a resting rack into a mixing bowl. Combine with all ingredients minus the lime juice. Season with salt, pepper, and lime juice. Chill and Reserve covered tightly with plastic wrap.

Spinach and Artichoke Dip:

Ingredients:

8 oz baby spinach, blanched, drained & chopped

8 oz artichokes, drained & chopped

2 oz parmesan cheese, grated

1/4 cup buttermilk

8 oz cream cheese at room temperature

½ cup panko bread crumbs, toasted

½ T onion powder

½ T garlic powder

½ T kosher salt

1 t black pepper

Method:

In a large mixing bowl combine buttermilk, cream cheese, sour cream, onion powder, garlic powder, salt, and black pepper and mix thoroughly.

In a separate bowl fold together chopped artichokes, chopped drained spinach with half of the parmesan cheese, reserving some for on top of dip.

Very gently fold the spinach and artichoke mixture into the wet ingredients until just combined.

Take drained crab meat and fold into all ingredients until combined making sure not to break up the crab meat.

In a oven safe dish place all ingredients making sure to have an even layer across the dish.

Top with toasted panko bread crumbs and remaining parmesan cheese.

Bake at 350 degrees for 20 – 30 min until warm and bubbly.

Serve with grilled bread and chips for dipping