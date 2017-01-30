Stepmother accused of assaulting Kaiden Rice appears in court

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Marissa Bickford-Rice is already in jail facing charges that she allegedly injured her stepdaughter Kaiden. On Monday, she was back in court and Child Protective Services is accusing her of abusing Kaiden and two of her other children.

In family court on Monday, Washington County CPS accused Bickford-Rice of severe abuse and neglect against her stepdaughter, Kaiden Starr Rice, her other daughter and her newborn son. There were also three petitions filed for custody by Kaiden’s father, his mother and Bickford Rice’s mother regarding the three children.

Police say Bickford-Rice severely injured Kaiden in September when she allegedly threw her on the floor.

“She is supposed to go next week for replacement of the skull cap,” Kaiden’s grandmother, Tammie White, said. “There is a little bit of a problem right now with headaches and some ear pain.”

Kaiden’s maternal grandmother was in court Monday and prior to that, she held a rally wanting justice for Kaiden.

“I would like to see the most severe penalty that can be given,” White said.

“I love seeing her,” Theresa Twiss said. “It brings happiness, joy. I mean she’s not the same Kaiden, but she’s still Kaiden and you know, we’re lucky she’s still here and she’s such a fighter.”

Also coming out in court Monday were discussions between attorneys talking about the separate criminal case against Bickford-Rice and they said there have been discussions of a plea deal.

“Some of our laws need to be looked at, the endangering the welfare,” said Colleen Lyons from Hands Across New York. “I have read that Governor Cuomo is looking into expanding on JJ’s law and changing the endangering the welfare to a felony charge.”

Kaiden’s father did not wish to comment nor did the other family members who petitioned for custody on Monady.