TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Students at Russell Sage College are holding a Show of Solidarity in response to President Trump’s immigration order to temporarily suspend all immigration for citizens from seven majority Muslim countries for 90 days.

The Trump Administration says this is about protecting U.S. citizens against terrorism, but many are opposed. It has sparked protests at airports across the country this weekend.

Students addressing the crowds here. This young lady brought to tears reflecting on her personal experience with immigration. pic.twitter.com/Kl4NlkgJOZ — Andrew Banas (@AndrewWTEN) January 30, 2017