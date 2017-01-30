Police: Ravena man arrested for drunk driving to a police barracks

NEW SCOTLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Ravena man was arrested Sunday night after State Police say he showed up drunk to pick up another arrestee from a state police barracks.

Police say 42-year-old John Hendrickson of Ravena, drove to the New Scotland State Police barracks late Sunday evening to pick up another person who was being released.

While talking with Hendrickson, police say a trooper smelled alcohol on his breath and administered standardized field sobriety tests, which Hendrickson failed.

Hendrickson was arrested for DWI with a BAC of .21%.

Police say Hendrickson was also in possession of controlled substances without a prescription.

Hendrickson was charged with aggravated DWI, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree, and possession of a controlled substance outside its original container.

He is due to appear in New Scotland Town Court in February.