Police help struggling mom with groceries after giving her a ticket

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO (KDVR) — A woman, who has been battling cancer and struggling to make ends meet, broke out in tears after an officer gave her a ticket, but what happened next really threw her off guard, leaving her stunned and absolutely grateful.

For Naomi Norelli, life’s been pulling her backward, and Sunday, she hit another obstacle.

“Literally around the corner from work, [I] got pulled over,” Norelli said. “My tags were expired. I knew I why I was being pulled over.”

The single mom just finished fighting cancer. She moved to Denver and her job fell through. When she finally got a new job, her car died. She bought a new one but couldn’t afford the $400 tags.

“The lady police officer asked why my tags were so far expired,” Norelli said. “I explained well it’s between the tag and the groceries, essentially.”

So they wrote her a ticket, and Norelli thought that’d be the end of it. That is until officers showed up to her work with groceries. The Greenwood Village police followed up on Monday with more food, money to cover her ticket, a Starbucks card and even a toy for her 4-year-old.

“Someone just did something they did not have to do, they did not have to go out of their way, they could of just left me with a ticket,” Norelli said. “That’s really amazing.”

“Obviously police officers are human as well and sometimes we have stories that just tug at our heart strings as well,” Commander Eric Schmitt said.

Schmitt says the best part of this story is when Norelli’s coworkers reached out.

“We heard about it when her coworkers reached out to us and thanked us for what our officers did,” Schmitt said. “That to me speaks volumes because they didn’t do it to get extra kudos from their bosses or anything, they just did it because it was the right thing and they just did it because they wanted to.”

“When you hear that bad things in the news about police, it’s not these people and it’s not probably most of them,” Norelli said.

Now thanks to these officers, piece by piece, Norelli is getting back on track. So while her kid’s have full bellies, Norelli has a full heart.