Parents voice concerns after sex offender passed notes to children in cafeteria

CANAJOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A meeting was held Monday for parents to voice their concerns after finding out a sex offender stepped inside the elementary school last week.

Officials with East Hill Elementary School told parents about the new protocols that have been implemented when visitors come to the school. But many parents said it still isn’t enough.

“You don’t touch my children,” Amy Lawton said. “You don’t touch my grandchildren.”

Lawton attended the meeting. Her grandson was one of the children inches away from the sex offender in the school cafeteria.

Superintendent of Schools Deborah Grimshaw said the two changes include extra security at the entrances and parents can no longer eat breakfast with their children.

This is the list of protocols taken by the school in response to the sex offender at the school pic.twitter.com/fPYgZdp4U5 — Carmen Chau (@CChau88) January 30, 2017

“We also have a lot of things in progress,” she said. “One is that the East Hill office – we are going to change out one of the windows to a security teller-type window.”

But Lawton and many others hope the protocols aren’t temporary.

“I want to see in a month from now how they’re still handling it,” Lawton said. “Are they still keeping that little table outside?”

Darcie Johnson is a mother of three. While the sex offender has been banned from school property, she’s still worried.

“I definitely have worries, you know,” she said. “He’s not allowed on this school property but that’s not to say the guy down the road. We don’t know.”

One parent is collecting signatures to give to elected officials. If passed, the law would state a sex offender would have to stay a minimum of 500 ft. from children in different locations.