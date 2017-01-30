North Colonie School District to hold community conversation about capital project

Published:
northcolonieproject

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The North Colonie Central School District will host a community conversation discussing the proposed capital project which was defeated in last December’s vote.

A record number of people voted down the $196 million capital building project. It had proposed a 10 year plan to accommodate the district’s growth in enrollment through several renovations and security upgrades.

Monday night the community will discuss the next steps. This meeting runs from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Shaker Junior High auditorium.

