SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mayor Joanne Yepsen will deliver her fourth State of the City Address.

Yepsen will highlight the city’s accomplishments over the last year and present her vision for 2017. A few topics the mayor will be speaking about include sustainable growth, economic development, and affordable housing programs.

It starts at 6 p.m. at the Saratoga Springs City Center.