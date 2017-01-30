Man charged with DWI after rollover accident

WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Waterford man is facing charges including DWI following a rollover accident.

Police say they got a call for a rollover accident in Waterford around midnight Saturday. Once there, they found a car on its roof and the driver, Louis Clark, 47, standing next to it.

Upon investigation, it was found that the Clark had been drinking. He was arrested and was found to have a blood alcohol content of .16. His charges include driving on the shoulder and reckless driving.

He has been released and scheduled to be in court in February.