Local immigration center helping those in fear of immigration ban, deportation

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Trump administration’s executive order is creating fear in some Capital Region students.

A University at Albany PhD student is visiting family overseas, and she’s afraid she won’t be allowed back to the United States to finish her education.

Taraf Alshammari is from Kuwait, and she’s afraid she will be detained because of she’s Muslim.

“I’m really terrified if this would affect my situation,” she told NEWS10 ABC over the phone from Paris where she’s vacationing with family. “Seriously, I couldn’t sleep for two days. I was e-mailing, contacting everyone asking if this was a problem; if this would affect my situation; if I can continue my education.”

Albany County’s Immigration Center is stepping in to help. It has reached out to public defenders across 14 counties and is working with universities like UAlbany.

“To work with them, to let them know, ‘Look, you are going to be able to get back in to the country. These are the steps you need to take,’” Albany County Executive Dan McCoy said. “At the end of the day, it’s uneasy for a lot of community people and a lot of people around the world. We’re the leaders. We have to act like the leaders, and we have to lead from the front.”

The American Dream is what brought Alshammari to the U.S. several years ago.

“I really hope this tragedy will end soon because studying and coming to the United States is a dream,” she said. “This is my hope because I trust in the American people.”

UAlbany sent a letter to students on Sunday that stated it will do all it can to support those affected by the order. For now, the school recommends people suspend all travel plans to impacted countries.