ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A bill with significant support behind it passed in the New York State Senate.

Kirby & Quigley’s Law would make it a separate felony if animals are harmed during the course of a crime. The punishment for breaking the law would be up to two years in prison.

The law is named after two dogs that were shot and killed during a burglary in Montgomery County in February 2016. The case remains unsolved.

The bill now goes to the assembly.