John Mayer, Kings of Leon, Chainsmokers set to come to Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – John Mayer, the Kings of Leon, and The Chainsmokers are coming to the Capital Region.

John Mayer will begin his ‘The Search for Everything’ world tour on Friday, March 31. He will be performing at the Times Union Center at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. They range from $39.75 to $89.75.

The Chainsmokers will be taking their Memories tour to Albany’s Times Union Center on Friday, April 21. They’ll be accompanied with special guests, Kiiara, K?D, and Emily Warren. The show begins at 7 p.m. and tickets will go sale Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. Their tickets range from $61 to $80.50.

Kings of Leon, along with special guests, will be coming to the SPAC on July 26. Tickets range from $29.50 to $89 and will go on sale Saturday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased on LiveNation, Ticketmaster, the box office, or over the phone at 1-800-745-3000.