Gov. Cuomo proposes constitutional amendment by arranging Roe v. Wade into state constitution

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Andrew Cuomo announced he is proposing to guarantee a woman’s right to choose in New York by arranging the protections set by the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision into the state constitution.

The governor’s office says this would ensure the protections remain in place in New York in event the decision is overturned or changed by a new U.S. Supreme Court.

The U.S. Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade held that the U.S. constitution protects a woman’s right to choose to terminate her pregnancy prior to fetal viability or throughout pregnancy when it is necessary to preserve her life or health.

“As Washington seeks to limit women’s rights, we seek to protect them, and as they threaten reproductive rights, I propose a constitutional amendment to write Roe v. Wade into the New York State Constitution to prevent any attack on the right to choose,” Governor Cuomo said. “We will not allow the progress of the women’s movement to be stopped, and we must seize this opportunity to bring the state and the nation forward and stand up for women’s health. Make no mistake, we will always protect the right to choose in New York.”

Governor Cuomo made this announcement at the “I Stand with Planned Parenthood” rally and Family Planning Advocates’ Day of Action.

The proposed amendment is the latest action by Governor Cuomo to advocate women’s rights, known as “New York’s Promise to Women: Ever Upward.”