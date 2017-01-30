Gov. Cuomo announces new hotline to protect refugees

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Andrew Cuomo is making an effort to protect refugees.

There is now a hotline available to report if someone is missing or if a person has been detained. The confidential toll-free hotline is available to all New Yorkers.

Governor Cuomo says he hopes the hotline will act as a way to better protect the rights of New Yorkers, their families and loved ones, and allow those left in extremely vulnerable situations to notify the department of state.

The hotline will run 24 hours a day, seven days a week and offer translation services.

To report loved ones who are believed to be missing or detained, call 1-888-769-7243.