Related Coverage Homes to be tested for air contamination after chemicals leak from abandoned dry cleaners

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The first steps of testing are now underway in Ballston Spa where chemicals were found leaking from Rickett’s Dry Cleaning.

It was this summer when the DEC told the EPA to test for chemicals at the site. That’s when they discovered it was leaked into the groundwater, which flows beneath several homes and businesses.

Now the EPA will have to sample for vapor intrusion, a process when chemicals give off gases that can have negative health effects.