Albany officer arrested for DWI

Web Staff Published:
eugene-ohanlon-mug

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany officer is facing charges for DWI.

State police say Eugene O’Hanlon, 50, was operating a car on State Route 9 in Saratoga Saturday night when he was stopped for having no headlights.

During the traffic stop, he showed signs of intoxication and subsequently failed field sobriety tests. He was processed at the Saratoga barracks where his blood alcohol content was determined to be .25 percent.

He’s scheduled to be in Saratoga Springs court in February and was off duty at the time of his arrest.

