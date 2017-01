Elvira: This 12yr old girl was surrendered when her owner had to move. She doesn’t seem to like the other cats here but she did live with one in the past and could share a home as long as she had some space.

She is a very sweet, vocal girl that will keep you company on the couch and loves to be brushed.

Her adoption is fee waived thanks to Maple Leaf Realty sponsoring her! Stop by and meet Elvira today.

Second Chance Animal Center 802 375-2898