State Seal Spring reopens in Saratoga after being shut down due to low water levels

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (NEWS10) – After months of being shut down, one of Saratoga’s popular springs has finally reopened.

The State Seal Spring was already forming lines again Sunday. The Saratoga County Chamber tells News10ABC it reopened this week after low water levels in the aquifer forced it to shut down in the fall.

In a statement, Saratoga County Chamber President Todd Shimkus said quote “We’re very excited that it’s open again. It’s a top attraction for locals as well as visitors. It’s part of our quality of life as well as what makes us a unique destination.”