Priebus defends swift action to bar refugees

The Associated Press Published:
Trump and Priebus at victory speech
Trump and Priebus at victory speech

WASHINGTON (AP) – The White House chief of staff says President Donald Trump acted early on in his term to impose a travel ban on refugees to block “people who want to do bad things to America.”

Reince Priebus says there’s nothing to apologize for after Friday’s executive order drew widespread protests. A court order has temporarily barred the U.S. from deporting certain people.

Trump is temporarily barring refugees and citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S.

Priebus tells NBC’s “Meet the Press” that the action “doesn’t affect green card holders moving forward” – the subject of legal challenges.

Scores were detained Saturday upon arrival at U.S. airports, spurring the judge’s order. Priebus says officials were using “discretionary authority” to ask “a few more questions” at U.S. airports.

Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway told “Fox News Sunday” that a federal judge’s emergency order last night temporarily barring the U.S. from deporting people from nations subject to Trump’s travel ban “really doesn’t affect the executive order at all.” Conway says Trump’s order is about “preventing, not detaining” and says that only a very small percentage of travers have been impacted.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s