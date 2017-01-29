Police in Alabama thank brave girls for helping thwart burglary

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police officers are praising two young girls for staying calm during a burglary attempt in their own home, which helped them nab the culprit, according to a release from the department.

Arriyna Hill, 8, and Derykah Sudduth, 14, said they hid under their bed and called 9-1-1 while they waited for police to catch the suspect.

Hill and her sister, Sudduth, were inside their house when Hill she says heard something in the kitchen and saw somebody by the window.

“He broke the front part of window to unlock the window and literally climbed through the window, he had a pick ax,” said Hill.

Hill ran and told her sister. They both made their way to the bedroom where they hid under the bed.

“I called 9-1-1, as I was running,” said Sudduth.

The duo was able to keep their cool until police arrived.

“It was like a life or death situation, I am too young and too pretty to die,” said Hill.

Police caught the suspected burglar right before he could dash off with a stolen gaming console. Police later found the girls safe and honored them for their bravery and gave them special badges.

“It makes me feel proud of myself,” said Hill

“I feel special, proud for handling it like I did.” Said Sudduth.

Police say the suspect lives in the same neighborhood. He allegedly was under the influence of drugs during the burglary. He was taken to the hospital for medical treatment. Police have not released his name, but they are expected to charge the suspect with burglary.