Kids, parents put science skills to the test for ‘STEM’ Sunday

SCHENECTADY, NY (NEWS10) – Kids and parents put their science skills to test for ‘STEM’ Sunday.

The event, hosted at the Jewish Community Center in Schenectady, featured a number of stations that highlighted skills involving engineering, math, and technology.

Kids were able to learn about the power of wind, how to use an electronic microscope, and even how dry ice works.

“I really think a lot of the kids got into a lot of the experiments and I really hope everyone learned something new today,” said co-coordinator Larina Riley.

This was the second year of the event.