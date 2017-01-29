Hundreds gather at Albany International Airport to protest President Trump’s Executive Order

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – Protests against President Trump’s Executive Order aren’t just taking place at major airports in the country but they’re spreading to smaller ones as well. That includes in the Capital Region.

Hundreds of people chanted and rallied together at Albany International Airport against President Donald Trump’s Executive Order.

It bans people from seven Muslim-dominated countries from entering the U.S. and suspends the U.S. refugee program for four months.

Late Saturday in New York, a federal court in Brooklyn granted an emergency stay on the President’s order. But that didn’t stop people in the area from coming out.

Many saying the U.S. is a country of immigrants and that a ban against certain people, like Muslims, is not American.

“We want to let the world know that this country is still open to them, that this country is everybody’s who is here to contribute,” said protester.

The protest lasted for a few hours. It all grew by word of mouth and social media.