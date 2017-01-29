Governor Cuomo introduces new hotline to protect refugees, report missing people

NEW YORK (NEWS10) – In an effort to protect refugees, there is now a hotline available if someone is missing or if they have been detained.

The confidential toll-free hotline is available to all New Yorkers. Governor Cuomo says he hopes the hotline will act as a way to better protect the rights of New Yorkers, their families, and loved ones.

Cuomo also hopes that this will allow those left in extremely vulnerable situations to notify the Department of State.

“You have some families who haven’t heard from family members and they don’t know if their family members are detained. If they call that number they can found out if their family member id one of these people who have been detained,” said Cuomo.

The hotline will be running 24 hours a day, seven days a week and will offer translation services.

To report loved ones who are believed to be missing or detained, call 1-888-769-7243